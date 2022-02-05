Simon sells its share of Indianapolis’ Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The nation’s biggest mall owner has sold its share of the struggling Circle Centre Mall, a development that was credited with helping spark downtown Indianapolis’ revitalization in the 1990s.

Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group divested its 15% ownership of the 600,000-square-foot mall at the end of 2021, selling its shares back to Circle Centre Development Co. — a limited partnership of 17 business and corporate investors. The deal was finalized Dec. 30 and the price was not disclosed.

Circle Centre Mall debuted with much fanfare in 1995, but it has seen an exodus of major retailers in recent years, such as Nordstrom and Carson’s department store.