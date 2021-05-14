SILVER ALERT: Woman missing from Merrillville

MERRIVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Merrillville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Desiree Moore.

Moore is a 29-year-old black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray shirt with two red numbers on the front, black leggings, and burgundy gym shoes.

Desiree is missing from Merrillville, Indiana which is 142 miles northwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 2:15 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Desiree Moore, contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3531 or 911.