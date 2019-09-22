SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Starke County man

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Starke County man.

The Starke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 56 year old James Runkle.

He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

Indiana State Police say he was last seen wearing a green shirt and camo pants, and driving a black 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with an orange kayak in the back and Indiana license plate BLT662.

Runkle is missing from North Judson, Indiana which is 121 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 7:00 am.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Runkle, contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Department at 574-772-3771, option 1 or 911.