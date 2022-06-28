A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Devin Dague, a 15 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants. He may be a passenger in a black older model Ford pickup truck with red stripes driven by Nadan Stallings, a 17 year old black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 159 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

Devin is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Devin Dague

Nadan Stallings

If you have any information on Devin Dague, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.