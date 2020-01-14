Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Indy area

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman by the Greenfield Police Department.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Deborah Gray, a 52-year-old white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Gray was last seen driving a black 2019 Nissan Frontier truck with Florida license plate JKSF93.

Gray was last seen in Indianapolis on Tuesday, January 7, around noon. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Deborah R Gray, contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.