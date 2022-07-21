A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Michelle Delane, a 52-year-old white female, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 130 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the word “Levi’s” on the front, blue sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Michelle is missing from Hammond, Indiana which is 157 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, July 18th at 5:58 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michelle Delane, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.