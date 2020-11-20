Silver Alert issued for Whitley Co. teen

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Madaya Schuman, 17. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Schuman is described as:
- White, female
- 5 foot 1 inch tall
- 145 pounds
- Brown hair with brown eyes
Schumen was last seen in a beige 2001 Buick LeSabre with Indiana plate 825DGY. She is believed to be in the company of Geddy Hopkins, 28, and an unidentified Hispanic man.
Hopkins is described as:
- White, male
- 5 feet 10 inches tall
- 230 pounds
- Brown hair and brown eyes
Schuman is missing from Columbia City, Indiana which is 124 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday at 2:47 a.m.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.