Silver Alert issued for Whitley Co. teen

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Madaya Schuman, 17. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Photo courtesy of Whitley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Schuman is described as:

White, female

5 foot 1 inch tall

145 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes

Schumen was last seen in a beige 2001 Buick LeSabre with Indiana plate 825DGY. She is believed to be in the company of Geddy Hopkins, 28, and an unidentified Hispanic man.

Hopkins is described as:

Photo courtesy of Whitley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

White, male

5 feet 10 inches tall

230 pounds

Brown hair and brown eyes

Schuman is missing from Columbia City, Indiana which is 124 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday at 2:47 a.m.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.