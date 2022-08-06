WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Richmond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Merle Church, a 51-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Church was last seen wearing a IU hat, maroon hoodie and blue jeans.

Church is missing from Richmond, which is 73 miles east of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Merle Church, contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.