The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis, an 80 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a Purdue jacket and blue jeans, and driving a gray 2016 Buick Enclave with Indiana license plate 125NDU.



Robert is missing from Lafayette, Indiana which is 62 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 3:05 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.



If you have any information on Robert Davis, contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department at 765-423-9321 or 911.