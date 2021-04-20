Silver Alert issued for Terre Haute man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Clarence Campbell, 88. The Terre Haute Police Department said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Campbell is described as:

White, male

5 feet 9 inches tall

150 pounds

Gray hair with brown eyes

Last seen wearing a tan hat, gray Nike sweatshirt and khaki pants

He was seen driving a red 200 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana license plate WA9IHC.

Campbell is missing from Terre Haute, Indiana which is 76 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

If you have any information on Clarence Campbell, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-244-2200 or 911.