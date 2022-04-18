A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The New Whiteland Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Victoria Rush, an 18 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds, red hair with hazel eyes, and last seen wearing a tie dyed shirt and tan pants.

Victoria is missing from New Whiteland, Indiana which is 18 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 1:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Victoria Rush, contact the New Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-5858 or 911.