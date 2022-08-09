A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Samya Allen, a 15-year-old black female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 240 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white lettering, black shorts, and carrying a brown jacket

Samya is missing from Elkhart, Indiana, and was last seen on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:56 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Samya Allen, contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175 or 911.