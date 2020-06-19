Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Brazil

Police are looking for Jasmine Riddell who is missing from Brazil, Indiana.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Brazil Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jasmine K. Riddell, a 16 year old white female, 4 feet 11 inches, 130 pounds, red hair with green eyes.

Jasmine is missing from Brazil, Indiana which is 61 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Jasmine is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Jasmine K. Riddell, contact the Brazil Police Department at 812-446-2535 option 5 or 911.