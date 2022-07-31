JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the disappearance of 31-year-old William Hankins. Hankins is William is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Hankins was last seen on Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. in Seymore, Indiana, 62 miles south of Indianapolis. Hankins is five feet and nine inches, white, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.

If you have any information on Hankins, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 358-2141 or 911.