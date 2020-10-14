Silver Alert issued for South Bend teen

Photo courtesy of the South Bend Police Department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Huda Roushdy. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Roushdy is described as:

White, female

5 foot 5 inches tall

170 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes,

Last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt and dark colored basketball shorts

Huda is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Oct. 4 at 8:11 p.m.

Anyone with information on Roushdy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.