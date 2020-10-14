Silver Alert issued for South Bend teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Huda Roushdy. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Roushdy is described as:
- White, female
- 5 foot 5 inches tall
- 170 pounds
- Brown hair with brown eyes,
- Last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt and dark colored basketball shorts
Huda is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Oct. 4 at 8:11 p.m.
Anyone with information on Roushdy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.