SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The Silver Lake Police Department (SLPD) is investigating the disappearance of 69-year-old Terry Nash, who was last seen at 9:00 a.m. Oct. 6 in Silver Lake.

Nash is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 173 pounds and has blond hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a grey hood and blue jeans and was riding a white mountain bike pulling a yellow and grey cart.

Nash is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the SLPD at 574-267-5667 or call 911.