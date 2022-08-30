RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rushville Police Department (RPD) is investigating the disappearance of 91-year-old William Farley, who was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 8:20 a.m. driving a white 1996 Lexus ES300 with an Indiana license plate labeled C711DG.

Farley is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 194 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes.

Farley was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a dark blue and gray plaid button up long sleeve shirt, black and gray flannel pajama pants and black tennis shoes.

Farley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Farley should contact the RPD at 765-932-3907 or call 911.