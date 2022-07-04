ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert for Glenn Kiger has been cancelled as of Monday just after 8 a.m.

The alert was initially issued around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

The Rockville Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Glenn Kiger, a 70 year old white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown Sketcher boots.

Glenn was missing from Rockville, Indiana which is 57 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday at 8 p.m.

No other information was released.