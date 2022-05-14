RICHMOND Ind. (WANE) – The Cambridge City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Joel Alicea, a 41-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 153 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Joel Alicea is missing from Richmond, Indiana which is 73 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, May 9 at 12:19 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joe Alicea, contact the Cambridge City Police Department at 765-478-1231 or 911.