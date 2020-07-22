Silver Alert issued for northwest Indiana child, 1, believed to be with mother

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Kannon Ellis, 1, who was last seen Sunday, July 19 at 12:16 p.m. in East Chicago in northwest Indiana.

Jennifer Teniente

Caneesha Ellis

The child is described as a black male, two feet three inches tall, 18 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Champion hooded sweater and jens.

Investigators said Ellis is believed to be in the company of his mother, Caneesha Ellis, 17, and Jennifer Teniente, 17.

Caneesha Ellis is described as a black female, five feet three inches tall, 180 punds with brown hair and brown eyes. Teniente is described as a white female, five feet three inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kannon is believed to be in danger. If you have any information on Kannon Ellis, contact the East Chicago Police Department at 219-391-8796 or 911.