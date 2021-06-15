Silver Alert issued for New Albany woman

Roberta Good (Photo courtesy of the New Albany Police Department)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Roberta Good, 40, of New Albany.

New Albany Police said Good is described as:

White, female

5 feet 7 inches tall

155 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes

Last seen wearing glasses with a nose ring and black and purple scrubs

Police said Good is believed to be with Laquan Lee, 39. He is described as:

Black, male

5 feet 9 inches tall

Brown hair and brown eyes

The pair are believed to be traveling in a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent with a Kentucky license plate of 8295HT.

Good is missing from New Albany, Indiana which is 115 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Good’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.