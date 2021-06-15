Silver Alert issued for New Albany woman

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Roberta Good, 40, of New Albany.
New Albany Police said Good is described as:
- White, female
- 5 feet 7 inches tall
- 155 pounds
- Brown hair with brown eyes
- Last seen wearing glasses with a nose ring and black and purple scrubs
Police said Good is believed to be with Laquan Lee, 39. He is described as:
- Black, male
- 5 feet 9 inches tall
- Brown hair and brown eyes
The pair are believed to be traveling in a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent with a Kentucky license plate of 8295HT.
Good is missing from New Albany, Indiana which is 115 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.
Anyone with information on Good’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.