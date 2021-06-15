Silver Alert issued for New Albany woman

Indiana
Roberta Good (Photo courtesy of the New Albany Police Department)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Roberta Good, 40, of New Albany.

New Albany Police said Good is described as:

  • White, female
  • 5 feet 7 inches tall
  • 155 pounds
  • Brown hair with brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing glasses with a nose ring and black and purple scrubs

Police said Good is believed to be with Laquan Lee, 39. He is described as:

  • Black, male
  • 5 feet 9 inches tall
  • Brown hair and brown eyes

The pair are believed to be traveling in a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent with a Kentucky license plate of 8295HT.

Good is missing from New Albany, Indiana which is 115 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Good’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.

