MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Haylee Cummings, 16, who was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes.

Cummings is listed at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Cummings has brown hair and brown eyes.

Cummings was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 9 around 7:00 a.m. and is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance should contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852 or call 911.