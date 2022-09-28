MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) is investigating the disappearance of 60-year-old Rodney Harper, who was last seen Sept. 28 at 3:30 a.m. in Quincy, Indiana.

Harper is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a fedora hat, a dark blue jean jacket and green pants.

Rodney is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the MCSD at 765-342-5544 or call 911.