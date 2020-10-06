Silver Alert issued for Montpelier teen

MONTPELIER, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old teen who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Courtesy of the Montpelier Police Department

The Montpelier Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Layla James, 17.

James is described as:

White, female

5 foot 2 inches

170 pounds

brown hair and green eyes

Last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray joggers

James was last seen Sunday at 10 p.m. in Montpelier, Indiana which is 94 miles north of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Montpelier Police Department at 765-348-0930 or 911.