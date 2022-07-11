MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Melanie Quigg, a 16-year-old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Melanie is missing from Crawfordsville, which is 51 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Friday at 11:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Melanie Quigg, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 765-362-3300 or 911.