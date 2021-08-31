Silver Alert issued for Monroe County woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Marianne Aurich, a 75 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue short sleeve button up shirt, glasses, and unknown pants and shoes, and driving a gray 2000 Nissan Frontier with Indiana registration D400ES.

Marianne is missing from Bloomington, Indiana which is 50 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 5:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Marianne Aurich, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.