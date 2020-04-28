Silver Alert issued for missing western Indiana woman canceled

***CANCELLATION***

Silver Alert 043-2020 issued on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 on Deborah S. Pierson has been cancelled as of Tuesday, April 28, 2020. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838.

***ORIGINAL RELEASE***

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Deborah S. Pierson, a 64 year old white female, 5 feet, 101 pounds, black hair with green eyes. Deborah was last seen wearing white pajamas (Pickle pattern) and capri style pants.

Deborah is missing from Universal, Indiana which is 89 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:00 am. Deborah is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Deborah S. Pierson, contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838 or 911.