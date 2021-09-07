Silver Alert issued for missing western Indiana man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Glen Luse

The White County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Glen Luse, an 81 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans, and driving a John Deere Gator.

Glen is missing from Remington, Indiana which is 91 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 6:15 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Glen Luse, contact the White County Sheriff’s Department at 574-583-2251 or 911.