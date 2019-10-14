Silver Alert issued for missing Wayne Co. woman

RICHMOND, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Sommer Michelle Lee. She’s 30 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 180 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes. Lee was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Lee was last seen on Sunday, October 13th, at 8:46 p.m. in Richmond, Indiana, which is 73 miles east of Indianapolis.

Travis R. Lee

Lee might be in the company of Travis R. Lee. He’s 38 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair with blue eyes.

If you have any information on Sommer Michelle Lee, contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 765-973-9355 or call 911.