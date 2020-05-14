Silver Alert issued for missing Warsaw man

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Warsaw who was last seen on Saturday.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James D. Slough, 30, a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with “racer parts wholesaler” on the left front and back of shirt, silver athletic shorts, tall brown hiking socks, and brown over the ankle hiking boots.

James was last seen on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James D. Slough, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.