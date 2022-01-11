Silver Alert issued for missing Wabash teen girl

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Katelin Rogers

The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Katelin Rogers, a 13 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, red hair with brown eyes, and last seen in a black 2015 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate 496RBA.

Katelin is missing from Wabash, Indiana which is 84 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:36 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Katelin Rogers, contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.