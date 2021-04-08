Silver Alert issued for missing Vermillion County teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared,

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Destiny Baugh, a 17 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 250 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.

Destiny Baugh is missing from Dana, Indiana which is 74 miles west of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 1:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Destiny Baugh, contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department at 765-492-3838 or 911.