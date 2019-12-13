Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute teen

Clayton Matthew Johnson

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Clayton Matthew Johnson, a 15 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with grey hood, blue jeans and red tennis shoes.

Clayton is missing from Terre Haute, Indiana which is 70 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:05 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Clayton Matthew Johnson, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or 911.