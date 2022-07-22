A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Stanley Crague, a 67 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown buzzcut hair with blue eyes.

Stanley is missing from Terre Haute, Indiana which is 75 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 8:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Stanley Crague, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or 911.