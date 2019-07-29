Silver Alert issued for missing teenager

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing teenager from Mooresville, Indiana.

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Macy LeeAnn Morgan, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with “CLEAR WATER” written on it and possibly black jeans.

Macy is missing from Mooresville, Indiana, which is 20 miles southwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Macy LeeAnn Morgan, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434 ext. 8 or 911.