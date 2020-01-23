Silver Alert issued for missing teen mother, infant son

A Silver Alert was issued for Caneesha Ellis, 16, and her infant son Kannon, 7 months.

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WANE) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen mother and her 7-month-old son.

The Crown Point Police Department says 16-year-old Caneesha Ellis is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her son, Kannon, is 27 inches tall, 18 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a fuzzy grey bear snowsuit.

Caneesha and Kannon were last seen in Crown Point Tuesday, January 21. They are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Caneesha or Kannon, contact the Crown Point Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.