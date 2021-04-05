Silver Alert issued for missing St. Joseph County woman

Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon, a 38 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sheer pajama top.

Rebecca is missing from South Bend, Indiana, which is 140 miles North of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Monday, April 5, 2001 at 5:00 am.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Rebecca Yakim-Laffoon, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

