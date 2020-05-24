Silver Alert issued for missing southwest Indiana man

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Gary D. Cobb, 79, who is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches, 220 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. Gary was last seen wearing a black shirt with writing on the back, black jogging pants, and brown boots and driving a white 2000 Toyota Solara with Indiana license plate 276ETV

Gary is missing from Solsberry, Indiana which is 64 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:44 pm. Gary is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gary D. Cobb, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 812-384-4411 or 911.