Silver Alert issued for missing southern Indiana teen girl

Cheyenne Alcorn

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Cheyenne Alcorn, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue coat, white shirt and black and white jogging shorts.

Cheyenne is missing from Corydon, Indiana which is 130 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:11 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cheyenne Alcorn, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-3911 or 911.