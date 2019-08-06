Silver Alert issued for missing southern Indiana man

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Daniel Grannan. He’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, a tattoo of a heart on upper right arm and skin graft scars below belly button and forearm.

Grannan is missing from Washington, Indiana which is 110 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 8:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.



If you have any information on Daniel Grannan, contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 812-254-1060 or 911.