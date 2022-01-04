Silver Alert issued for missing southern Indiana man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Nathaniel Woods

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Nathaniel Woods, a 26 year old male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Nathaniel is missing from Milltown, Indiana which is 120 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on December 4, 2021 at 11:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nathaniel Woods, contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at 812-338-3616 or 911.