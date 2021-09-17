Silver Alert issued for missing southern Indiana man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Daryel Lee Johnson, 51 year old white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 220 pounds, black hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans and carrying a backpack and umbrella.

Daryel is missing from Clarksville, IN which is 110 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 7:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Daryel Lee Johnson, contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.