Silver Alert issued for missing southern Indiana man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Huntingburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of William Workman, 49 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 300 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black fingerless gloves, blue jeans and white or light gray tennis shoes.

William is missing from Huntingburg, Indiana which is 129 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 6:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on William Workman, contact the Huntingburg Police Department at 812-683-4111 or 911.