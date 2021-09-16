Silver Alert issued for missing southern Indiana 8-year-old

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ryan Turner, an 8-year-old white male, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 55 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen with his non-custodial mother Alicia Turner, a 34 year old white female, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 276 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes. They were last seen in a gray 2017 Jeep Compass with a Indiana paper plate of P162542.

Ryan is missing from Greensburg, Indiana which is 52 miles south east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 am. He is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Ryan Turner, contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.