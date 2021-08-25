Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shimea Duncan, a 28 year old black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Shimea is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shimea Duncan, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.