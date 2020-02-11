Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Timothy E. Hulse, a 53 year old white male, 6 feet 2 inches, 200 pounds, brown/gray hair with brown eyes. Timothy was last seen wearing a gray coat, tan overalls, and black boots.

Timothy is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 5:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Timothy E. Hulse, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.