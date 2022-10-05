A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Stefan Thurmand, a 28 year old black male, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Stefan is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 149 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 3:45 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Stefan Thurmand, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.