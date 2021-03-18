Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Spann, an 84 year old black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet S-10/Colorado with Indiana license plate AOW396.

Robert is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 3:45 am.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Robert Spann, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

