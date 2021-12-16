Silver Alert issued for missing Shelbyville 89-year-old

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Luther Noel

The Shelbyville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Luther Noel, an 89 year old white male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 112 pounds with gray hair and gray eyes, last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt with maroon suspenders and blue pants.

Luther is missing from Shelbyville, Indiana which is 32 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Luther Noel, contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-2511 or 911.