Silver Alert issued for missing Seymour woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Seymour Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Cheryl Souza, a 63 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a blue jeans, and tennis shoes, and driving a blue 2005 Hyundai Sonata with a Michigan plate of DRN3902.

Cheryl is missing from Seymour, Indiana which is 65 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cheryl Souza, contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.